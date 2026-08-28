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Jeffrey Ashe's avatar
Jeffrey Ashe
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Joel,

Thank you for "A Movable Feast: One Tamale at a Time.." Lynn was mentioned in your piece which is where we are working with the Guatemalans and their cuchubales/condina. The article also mentioned Solola where we have done savings group work before.

I will be starting my Columbia class Finance for the World's Poorest September through early September and if you are in NYC you could give a talk or we could meet up for a meal.

Jeff

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