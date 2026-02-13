Ethiopia’s Omo Valley
Looking back at visiting the Surma people for a television shoot.
I love working in Africa; I’ve produced countless television shows filmed in Africa for Japanese television networks. In 2010, I traveled to southwestern Ethiopia to visit the Surma people who inhabit the fertile part of the Omo Valley, near the border with South Sudan.
A full day’s drive from the nearest school, doctor or lightbulb, they have retained their distinctive culture. I’ve always loved the Surma, and have had the great pleasure of filming in the Omo Valley many times.
