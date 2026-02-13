I love working in Africa; I’ve produced countless television shows filmed in Africa for Japanese television networks. In 2010, I traveled to southwestern Ethiopia to visit the Surma people who inhabit the fertile part of the Omo Valley, near the border with South Sudan.

A full day’s drive from the nearest school, doctor or lightbulb, they have retained their distinctive culture. I’ve always loved the Surma, and have had the great pleasure of filming in the Omo Valley many times.

Unmarried young men prepare for a ceremonial stick fighting contest, or “Donga.”

Many women wear lip plates, denoting beauty.

A young man’s friends often call him by the name of his favorite cow. Cows are so important a man may risk death to protect his herd.

A Surma village

Doug Lyon, center, with, to his right, the village chief’s son Korkodi. To Doug’s left is Bartu, Korkodi’s best friend. Both attended high school 170 miles away.

