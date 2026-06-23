Compass

Compass

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Dale Evans's avatar
Dale Evans
1d

Mr Millman's mention of pineapple plantation workers in Hawaii is, arguably, out of date. There's very little pineapple production at plantation scale in Hawaii these days.

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Daniel Rathe's avatar
Daniel Rathe
1d

A corrupt, rigged system working for the benefit of a powerful few. When the greed and sheer incompetence of the current regime causes the whole rotted structure to collapse, we must build something better, that let's all of us flourish and thrive.

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