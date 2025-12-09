Compass

Times of troubles
Dec 10

A short account of the Russian Empire’s abolition of the ancient autocephaly of the Georgian Church and its subjection to the Holy Synod in Saint Petersburg.

• Before the Russian annexation (1801)

The ancient Georgian Orthodox Church possessed full autocephaly with its own Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia (historically also styled Patriarch of Iberia). It was independent of both the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople and the Church of Russia, and had enjoyed this status since the 5th century.

• After Georgia’s incorporation into the Russian Empire

East Georgia (the Kingdom of Kartli-Kakheti) was annexed by Imperial Russia in 1801. The last reigning Catholicos-Patriarch, Anton II, was removed from Georgia in 1805, deprived of authority, and eventually exiled to Russia, where he died in 1827.

On 18 July 1811 the Russian Holy Synod formally abolished the autocephalous Georgian patriarchate and transformed the Georgian Church into the Georgian-Exarchate of the Russian Orthodox Church, subject directly to the Most Holy Governing Synod in Saint Petersburg.

Consequences

• All Georgian dioceses were fully integrated into the Russian Orthodox Church.

• From 1817 onward, the exarchs appointed to govern the Georgian Church were almost invariably ethnic Russians who did not speak Georgian.

• The Georgian language was gradually suppressed in the liturgy in favour of Church Slavonic, ancient frescoes were whitewashed in many churches, and Georgian ecclesiastical literature came under strict censorship.

• Motives of the Russian authorities

• To consolidate imperial political and administrative control over the newly acquired territories in the Caucasus.

• To impose uniformity of ecclesiastical governance throughout the Empire according to the Petrine synodal system.

• To eliminate an independent patriarchate that had long served as one of the strongest pillars of Georgian national identity and could potentially become a centre of resistance against Russian rule.

The autocephaly of the Georgian Orthodox Church was restored only in March 1917, following the abdication of the Tsar, and was formally recognised by the Moscow Patriarchate in 1943 (and reaffirmed in 1990).

