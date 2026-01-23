Compass

Compass

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mathew Snyder's avatar
Mathew Snyder
9h

Wonderful.

Reply
Share
2 replies
John Robinson's avatar
John Robinson
14h

Thank you

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Institute of Current World Affairs · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture