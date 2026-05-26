Compass

Compass

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pfoiz7382's avatar
Pfoiz7382
19h

Hello! 😉

I recently wrote a personal article reflecting on growing up gay in the age of dating apps, and how platforms like Grindr shaped my relationship with intimacy, validation and emotional connection.

If you have a few minutes to read it, I’d genuinely love to hear your thoughts or experiences as well.

See you around!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Institute of Current World Affairs · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture