Two poems
"February Sail" and "[Dozens of snails]"
February Sail for Jackie The harbor gleams blue in the light A mist diffuses the sun The masts are a pleasing sight An old and reassuring one Forever suggesting freedom Even on this winter day The wind rides over the sea And fills the sails like clouds That carry our thoughts away
Dozens of snails In rose translucent shells and yellow Plastered like closing flowers On the dead stems of reeds from The Eastern Forest Sowell Collection Books, 2026
Susan Brind Morrow is the author of Water and The Eastern Forest. Her next collections of poetry and translation will be published with Sowell Collection Books and Christine Burgin/New Directions in 2026. susanbrindmorrow.com