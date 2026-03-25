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stephen maly
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Greg, great article. It refreshed a recent memory: Michael McFaul (a local hero) gave a talk at the Bozeman Public Library. It was part of his recent book tour. He described an experience he had when serving as Ambassador to Russia. Putin got uncharacteristically close in a face to face encounter and said "You think we [Russians] are just like you, and think like you. You are WRONG!" Trump and Putin have a lot in common, it seems--and I'm continually vexed by the President's acting as if he's a Russian operative.

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