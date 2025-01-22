About Compass

Global commentary.

Published by the Institute of Current World Affairs (ICWA), Compass features writing about global issues, culture, society and travel, as well as reviews, photography, art and excerpts from ICWA’s archives of fellowship dispatches over the last century. We reflect on the fate of liberalism in a new era, and how different societies perceive the United States, its policies and actions.

Masthead

Editor in Chief:

Gregory Feifer

Editors:

Robert Coalson

Dmitry Kharitonov

Steven Tagle

Elizabeth Wise

The views expressed in this publication are solely those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of the Institute of Current World Affairs, its staff or trustees.

Write for Compass

Compass, a Substack journal from the Institute of Current World Affairs, is looking for thoughtful perspectives about global cultures and affairs.

We accept simultaneous submissions, but your work must not appear elsewhere prior to publication.

Translations are allowed. Translators require permission from the copyright holders. Please include a copy of the original work with your submission.

Please send submissions or short pitches to icwacompass@gmail.com.

We pay our contributors.



Submission Categories

Global Currents | 800-2200 words

Analyses of current news or global issues.

Examples:

Macron should call Trump’s bluff by Jean-Louis Doublet

The velvet leash by Ilya Kolmanovsky

Book Reviews | 800-2200 words

Reviews of new books about global topics.

Examples:

Review: Opposing authoritarianism by Gregory Feifer

Dreams come back to haunt us by Polina Barskova

Wide Lens | 800 – 2200

Essays about people, places and events in history with relevance to today.

Examples:

Edward R. Murrow, a journalist of a different era by Marvin Kalb

A forgotten vision for Middle East peace by Daniel Warner

Postcards | 400-500 words

Short dispatches about particular spots or moments that give readers a sense of the place and culture. Please also send at least one photo from the location.



Examples:

Back to Bangdong village by Matthew Chitwood

Signage from Suriname’s ‘Casablanca’ by Joel Millman

Restaurant or Destination Reviews | 800-1200 words

Places that are new or off the beaten path, or doing something special. Please include a quote from the owner, organizer or chef and send a few photos from the location.

Examples:

In Praise of Cantinas by Joshua Levkowitz

Fiction | 800-2200 words

We welcome submissions with global perspectives.

Poetry | 2 poems

We welcome submissions with global perspectives. Please submit up to six poems for consideration.

Photography | 1 photo

We welcome submissions with global perspectives. Please submit several photos for consideration.

Examples:

Copenhagen conversation by Anna Shmitko

Portugal by Jennifer Katzka

