December 2025

ICWA@100: Visiting Mahatma Gandhi in colonial India
Phillips Talbot spends time with the visionary leader and his community of disciples in 1941.
  Compass
ICWA@100: Out of Ethiopia
Smith Hempstone takes an adventurous road trip from Addis Ababa to Nairobi in 1957.
  Compass
Art Deco mania spreads through Paris
The movement first swept the world a century ago.
  Elizabeth Wise
ICWA@100: The Students of Prague
Barbara Bright Novovitch takes the pulse of young people in Czechoslovakia in 1969 following the Soviet invasion.
  Compass
End of US sanctions only a first step for new Syria
A conversation with Andrew Tabler
  Robert Coalson and Andrew Tabler
Nepal borders, flags and cables
Jennifer Katzka photography
  Jennifer Katzka
‘Here begins the Great Game’
The scars of Russia’s 2008 invasion of Georgia
  Matthew Stevenson
ICWA@100: Botswana experience
Casey Kelso on a press officer's guidance in 1992 and what can happen when you don't follow good local advice.
  Casey Kelso
The two kinds of state solution
After the Gaza war ceasefire, might there be a creative way to ensure peace?
  stephen maly

November 2025

