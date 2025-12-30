Subscribe
Kuwait: a model for a world without work?
What AI may hold for all of us in the future.
Jan 6
•
Bryn Barnard
8
2
2
Giving and receiving thanks at Peter Pan
A Brooklyn institution serves donuts as they should be made.
Jan 2
•
Joshua Levkowitz
3
1
December 2025
ICWA@100: Visiting Mahatma Gandhi in colonial India
Phillips Talbot spends time with the visionary leader and his community of disciples in 1941.
Dec 30, 2025
•
Compass
2
ICWA@100: Out of Ethiopia
Smith Hempstone takes an adventurous road trip from Addis Ababa to Nairobi in 1957.
Dec 26, 2025
•
Compass
5
1
Art Deco mania spreads through Paris
The movement first swept the world a century ago.
Dec 23, 2025
•
Elizabeth Wise
8
1
3
ICWA@100: The Students of Prague
Barbara Bright Novovitch takes the pulse of young people in Czechoslovakia in 1969 following the Soviet invasion.
Dec 19, 2025
•
Compass
3
End of US sanctions only a first step for new Syria
A conversation with Andrew Tabler
Dec 16, 2025
•
Robert Coalson
and
Andrew Tabler
2
Nepal borders, flags and cables
Jennifer Katzka photography
Dec 12, 2025
•
Jennifer Katzka
2
1
‘Here begins the Great Game’
The scars of Russia’s 2008 invasion of Georgia
Dec 9, 2025
•
Matthew Stevenson
8
1
1
ICWA@100: Botswana experience
Casey Kelso on a press officer's guidance in 1992 and what can happen when you don't follow good local advice.
Dec 5, 2025
•
Casey Kelso
2
The two kinds of state solution
After the Gaza war ceasefire, might there be a creative way to ensure peace?
Dec 2, 2025
•
stephen maly
7
2
November 2025
Last days of the Soviet Union
Jennifer Katzka photography
Nov 28, 2025
•
Jennifer Katzka
5
1
